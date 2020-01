Extremely early pick based off who I know that’s coming back I’d say MC has the the most complete team of impact returning starters on both sides of the ball led by Lynch, Odeluga, Parker, and 4 linemen on offense and Perry, Haygood, Egan and 2 other DBs on defense. Also a great P/K in Patino. This group is 32-0 so far, so I’ll give them the early edge.



Naz will have a ridiculous offense again led by McCarthy and the best returning WRs in the State, but I know they took some hits on defense and I’m not sure who they have in the pipeline.



LA will have a sick amount of returning starters on both sides....BR with Shaw, Lausch and Morehead will be extremely dangerous and Jones and some Fenwick transfer on defense....SR with Brown and Wilson and Gaughton on Defense...the amount of Juniors and Sophomores that made huge impacts in the Catholic league in 2019 is absolutely ridiculous!!!!



Let’s see how the transfer and off season plays out.

