So who wins the Fox Valley Conference this spring? Make sure to vote and post who wins and why!
It appears via max preps sked that Cary grove does not play prairie ridge in 6 game season.Huntley, because they’re 12A. They are just loading up. PR is PR and will be in the running. CG seems to be in “rebuild”. It’s always a 3 horse race.
Yeah but Huntley never does anything in 8A...Huntley, because they’re 12A. They are just loading up. PR is PR and will be in the running. CG seems to be in “rebuild”. It’s always a 3 horse race.
I totally agree. They’re too big for the FVC, though, and need to play others of their size.Yeah but Huntley never does anything in 8A...
I wouldn't sleep on CG, Lost Skol, but they have a really good JR class, and enough Sr leadership that they will be fine. I would say, reload, not rebuild.Huntley, because they’re 12A. They are just loading up. PR is PR and will be in the running. CG seems to be in “rebuild”. It’s always a 3 horse race.
That’s Central HS...as in Burlington Central not CLC.Not that Max Preps is the end all source or even updated, but I see a lot of senior names missing from the CG roster.
Also according to Max Preps, CG’s first game against CLC is at Huntley stadium (turf). So maybe the FVC worked out a deal with Huntley since everyone else has grass, at least initially?
Ah, you’re right! Still on Huntley’s field.That’s Central HS...as in Burlington Central not CLC.