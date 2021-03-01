So who wins the Fox Valley Conference this spring?

  • Jacobs

    Votes: 1 2.6%

  • Burlington Central

    Votes: 2 5.1%

  • Dundee Crown

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Cary Grove

    Votes: 12 30.8%

  • Crystal Lake Central

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Crystal Lake South

    Votes: 2 5.1%

  • Prairie Ridge

    Votes: 14 35.9%

  • Hampshire

    Votes: 1 2.6%

  • Huntley

    Votes: 7 17.9%

  • McHenry

    Votes: 0 0.0%
    39
Huntley, because they’re 12A. They are just loading up. PR is PR and will be in the running. CG seems to be in “rebuild”. It’s always a 3 horse race.
 
I wouldn't sleep on CG, Lost Skol, but they have a really good JR class, and enough Sr leadership that they will be fine. I would say, reload, not rebuild.
 
Not that Max Preps is the end all source or even updated, but I see a lot of senior names missing from the CG roster.
Also according to Max Preps, CG’s first game against CLC is at Huntley stadium (turf). So maybe the FVC worked out a deal with Huntley since everyone else has grass, at least initially?
 
That’s Central HS...as in Burlington Central not CLC.
 
