So who wins the Dukane Conference this spring?

So who wins the Dukane Conference this spring?

  • Batavia

    Votes: 31 58.5%

  • St. Charles East

    Votes: 1 1.9%

  • St. Charles North

    Votes: 7 13.2%

  • Wheaton South

    Votes: 8 15.1%

  • Glenbard North

    Votes: 1 1.9%

  • Wheaton North

    Votes: 2 3.8%

  • Lake Park

    Votes: 2 3.8%

  • Geneva

    Votes: 1 1.9%
  • Total voters
    53
ClownBaby

ClownBaby

Well-Known Member
Gold Member
Oct 26, 2006
3,235
1,661
113
I think it’s toss up between WWS and Batavia I would give a Batavia the edge since they have beaten WWS that last two years but both schools have picked up players so we will see how things shake out.

WN and StN are the next teams and either of them could win it and I wouldn’t be shocked. The dark dark horse is StE since their QB is a stud and probably will be the best player in the league as a JR.
 
A

Anomalyout28

Well-Known Member
Sep 1, 2016
74
35
18
ClownBaby said:
I think it’s toss up between WWS and Batavia I would give a Batavia the edge since they have beaten WWS that last two years but both schools have picked up players so we will see how things shake out.

WN and StN are the next teams and either of them could win it and I wouldn’t be shocked. The dark dark horse is StE since their QB is a stud and probably will be the best player in the league as a JR.
Click to expand...
Who did they pick up?
 
B

BigDog1106

Member
Jun 25, 2020
5
4
3
ClownBaby said:
I think it’s toss up between WWS and Batavia I would give a Batavia the edge since they have beaten WWS that last two years but both schools have picked up players so we will see how things shake out.

WN and StN are the next teams and either of them could win it and I wouldn’t be shocked. The dark dark horse is StE since their QB is a stud and probably will be the best player in the league as a JR.
Click to expand...
Who did WWS pick up?
 
Googertys Dog

Googertys Dog

Well-Known Member
Aug 29, 2019
221
193
43
Batavia should win the Dukane, solid and experienced in the trenches and plenty of speedy strong running backs and DB's.. Also, a two year starting Sr QB is always a good thing..

I think Chuck North will come up second and the sleepers could be Chuck East and WWS.

IMHO (just glad the boys are playin)
 
dapiech

dapiech

Well-Known Member
Gold Member
Aug 23, 2006
96
41
18
Naperville, IL
ClownBaby said:
I think it’s toss up between WWS and Batavia I would give a Batavia the edge since they have beaten WWS that last two years but both schools have picked up players so we will see how things shake out.

WN and StN are the next teams and either of them could win it and I wouldn’t be shocked. The dark dark horse is StE since their QB is a stud and probably will be the best player in the league as a JR.
Click to expand...
I agree CBaby! WWS and Batavia are head and shoulders above the rest this year. I'm still bummed that we don't get to these two compete in the playoffs, but at least we will have a DuKane champ.
For WWW you have a 2 year starting QB Parker Brown (IWU) who is back including many others who will be playing in college this fall. Names to watch are Micah Roberts, Tommy Barnett (GVSU), Conor Kelty (NLI), Kaleb Clousing (IWU), Max Wilson (IWU) and many others as well. Depending on whether who plays at RB, they will be really tough.
Batavia is also loaded and goes in as the favorite since their last loss was to Nazerath in the semis to a pretty decent QB and I'm fairly certain their seniors were undefeated as freshman and sophs. Names to watch are "Mojo" Werts (AZ), WR Trey Urwiler (NIU), OT Jackson Heeringa (N. Iowa), TE Jack Valente (EIU), NG Breyden Ford (Valpo) just to name a few. Mark your calendars for mid April now to hopefully see them go head to head.
 
  • Like
Reactions: BataviaDogs1 and missingwalter
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Top Bottom