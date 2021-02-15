So who wins the Dukane Conference this spring?

ClownBaby said: I think it’s toss up between WWS and Batavia I would give a Batavia the edge since they have beaten WWS that last two years but both schools have picked up players so we will see how things shake out.



WN and StN are the next teams and either of them could win it and I wouldn’t be shocked. The dark dark horse is StE since their QB is a stud and probably will be the best player in the league as a JR. Click to expand...

I agree CBaby! WWS and Batavia are head and shoulders above the rest this year. I'm still bummed that we don't get to these two compete in the playoffs, but at least we will have a DuKane champ.For WWW you have a 2 year starting QB Parker Brown (IWU) who is back including many others who will be playing in college this fall. Names to watch are Micah Roberts, Tommy Barnett (GVSU), Conor Kelty (NLI), Kaleb Clousing (IWU), Max Wilson (IWU) and many others as well. Depending on whether who plays at RB, they will be really tough.Batavia is also loaded and goes in as the favorite since their last loss was to Nazerath in the semis to a pretty decent QB and I'm fairly certain their seniors were undefeated as freshman and sophs. Names to watch are "Mojo" Werts (AZ), WR Trey Urwiler (NIU), OT Jackson Heeringa (N. Iowa), TE Jack Valente (EIU), NG Breyden Ford (Valpo) just to name a few. Mark your calendars for mid April now to hopefully see them go head to head.