So who wins the Dukane Conference this spring?
Who did WWS pick up?I think it’s toss up between WWS and Batavia I would give a Batavia the edge since they have beaten WWS that last two years but both schools have picked up players so we will see how things shake out.
I agree CBaby! WWS and Batavia are head and shoulders above the rest this year. I'm still bummed that we don't get to these two compete in the playoffs, but at least we will have a DuKane champ.
