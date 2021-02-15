So who wins the Central State 8 Conference this spring?

So who wins the Central State 8 Conference this spring?

  • Rochester

    Votes: 16 47.1%

  • Sacred Heart Griffin

    Votes: 14 41.2%

  • Glenwood

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Springfield HS

    Votes: 2 5.9%

  • Springfield Southeast

    Votes: 1 2.9%

  • Decatur MacArthur

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Decatur Eisenhower

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jacksonville

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • U High

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Lanphier

    Votes: 1 2.9%
  • Total voters
    34
R

rocketnation

Well-Known Member
Gold Member
Aug 12, 2017
66
62
18
1) SHG. They return 15-16 starters from the 2019 Quarterfinal team. Big, fast, and athletic. Could score 50+ a game.
2) Rochester. Will be younger overall than the Senior dominated 2019 team. One of Derek’s smaller Senior classes, only 16-17 kids. With Beatty, DuRocher, Baker, and Friedewald, points won’t be a problem. Defense could have up to 8 new starters.
3) Springfield. With Rochelle and Coleman together, they will give CS8 defenses all kinds of trouble. Can the Defense get enough stops against SHG and Rochester? SHG really doesn’t want a 3rd straight loss to the Senators.
4) MacArthur. How much will the Eisenhower transfers help? MacArthur is usually big and physical and tough to beat at home. Expect all that to be true this year.
5) Chatham. They return only 4-5 starters from the 2019 Semifinal team. This could be somewhat of a rebuilding year, but they are well coached and should still be competitive.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Gene K., missingwalter and EdgyTim
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Top Bottom