So who wins the Central State 8 Conference this spring?

1) SHG. They return 15-16 starters from the 2019 Quarterfinal team. Big, fast, and athletic. Could score 50+ a game.

2) Rochester. Will be younger overall than the Senior dominated 2019 team. One of Derek’s smaller Senior classes, only 16-17 kids. With Beatty, DuRocher, Baker, and Friedewald, points won’t be a problem. Defense could have up to 8 new starters.

3) Springfield. With Rochelle and Coleman together, they will give CS8 defenses all kinds of trouble. Can the Defense get enough stops against SHG and Rochester? SHG really doesn’t want a 3rd straight loss to the Senators.

4) MacArthur. How much will the Eisenhower transfers help? MacArthur is usually big and physical and tough to beat at home. Expect all that to be true this year.

5) Chatham. They return only 4-5 starters from the 2019 Semifinal team. This could be somewhat of a rebuilding year, but they are well coached and should still be competitive.