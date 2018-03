I would be happy with either of the two current nominations (LA and Naz)



I would very much like to get a peek behind the curtain at LA. Their Bowie nutrition bar receipe and other cool secrets.



Naz is also compelling with the jump to 7A. They have the talent - do they have the depth and the needed chip on their shoulder? (Will the Naz posse ride again?)



How about a third option to toss into the mix. Batavia. They will be defending their 7A title AND it’s the first year of the Dukane Conference. How does the new Conference unfold. How does playing larger enrollment teams like Lake Park which they haven’t ever faced before (that I can recollect) effect their title defense? Is the Dukane the tougest 8 team conference in the state top to bottom - or do they beat on each other and attrition takes its ugly toll.

