NBCSC: Class 4A thru 1A Early look

Discussion in 'Edgy's Lost His Mind Free Football Board' started by EdgyTim, Oct 27, 2019 at 7:22 AM.

  EdgyTim

    EdgyTim, Oct 27, 2019 at 7:22 AM
  DHS2018

    I like your Prairie Central mention, seems them twice this year and lots of skill position talent, which is all juniors.. next year they are a top 10 team..
     
    DHS2018, Oct 27, 2019 at 8:03 AM
  doctor_d

    4A North looks like quite a bracket. Even with the CPS teams involved. Once round 2 starts, there should be some great games.
     
    doctor_d, Oct 27, 2019 at 8:19 AM
  Coalertown44

    I think CC got the best draw they possibly could. Genoa-Kingston North Chicago game will be interesting. North Chicago beat a pretty good Antioch team to get in
     
    Coalertown44, Oct 27, 2019 at 8:49 AM
  doctor_d

    Coalertown,

    So is it time for me to get rid of this ugly green and yellow picture? I can't remember if the wager was for the regular season or the whole season...
     
    doctor_d, Oct 27, 2019 at 8:59 AM
  Coalertown44

    Haha yes I will let you off the hook. Appreciate you paying up on the bet
     
    Coalertown44, Oct 27, 2019 at 9:19 AM
  doctor_d

    Deal. Good luck to you guys. It's a tough road. ICCP is the boogeyman as far a Wilmington is concerned. Hope you guys can carry the torch.
     
    doctor_d, Oct 27, 2019 at 9:36 AM
  Coalertown44

    Yeah I think it will be CC/St Francis and Richmond-Burton/IC quarter finals in the north. I can see any of those 4 winning out
     
    Coalertown44, Oct 27, 2019 at 9:42 AM
  doctor_d

    I agree. Stillman and G-K should be pretty salty too. St. Francis QB injury is a factor. I know they beat IC, but second string QB is kind of a big deal.
    IC to me is still the gold standard.
    Their line play when we saw them was always outstanding and Franklin looks like a beast. The QB is a nice dual threat QB also. They were big and played really fast in the past when Wilmo had to face them. Looked like a much higher class team. That 2016 team was ridiculous. Don't think they are that good this time, but still really solid.
     
    doctor_d, Oct 27, 2019 at 10:04 AM
  Coalertown44

    IC is still the top dog until someone beats them in the post season. If they play Richmond-Burton on the road in the quarter finals that would be very interesting
     
    Coalertown44, Oct 27, 2019 at 10:13 AM
  SiuCubFan8

    SF QB looks like he will be back at some point in playoffs per HC in Daily Herald article this weekend.
     
    SiuCubFan8, Oct 27, 2019 at 11:08 AM
  stl705

    I’m loving the strength of 4A North. I understand ICCP is the “favorite”, but I personally see a slew of teams that could win state. Give me the field over ICCP. Don’t count out Stillman Valley or G-K.

    Coal City
    Stillman Valley
    Genoa Kingston
    Richmond Burton
    St Francis

    Round 2 will be SCARY!!
     
    stl705, Oct 27, 2019 at 12:57 PM
