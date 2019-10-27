Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Edgy's Lost His Mind Free Football Board' started by EdgyTim, Oct 27, 2019 at 7:22 AM.
From last night
NBCSC: Class 4A thru 1A Early Look
I like your Prairie Central mention, seems them twice this year and lots of skill position talent, which is all juniors.. next year they are a top 10 team..
4A North looks like quite a bracket. Even with the CPS teams involved. Once round 2 starts, there should be some great games.
I think CC got the best draw they possibly could. Genoa-Kingston North Chicago game will be interesting. North Chicago beat a pretty good Antioch team to get in
Coalertown,
So is it time for me to get rid of this ugly green and yellow picture? I can't remember if the wager was for the regular season or the whole season...
Haha yes I will let you off the hook. Appreciate you paying up on the bet
Deal. Good luck to you guys. It's a tough road. ICCP is the boogeyman as far a Wilmington is concerned. Hope you guys can carry the torch.
Yeah I think it will be CC/St Francis and Richmond-Burton/IC quarter finals in the north. I can see any of those 4 winning out
I agree. Stillman and G-K should be pretty salty too. St. Francis QB injury is a factor. I know they beat IC, but second string QB is kind of a big deal.
IC to me is still the gold standard.
Their line play when we saw them was always outstanding and Franklin looks like a beast. The QB is a nice dual threat QB also. They were big and played really fast in the past when Wilmo had to face them. Looked like a much higher class team. That 2016 team was ridiculous. Don't think they are that good this time, but still really solid.
IC is still the top dog until someone beats them in the post season. If they play Richmond-Burton on the road in the quarter finals that would be very interesting
SF QB looks like he will be back at some point in playoffs per HC in Daily Herald article this weekend.
I’m loving the strength of 4A North. I understand ICCP is the “favorite”, but I personally see a slew of teams that could win state. Give me the field over ICCP. Don’t count out Stillman Valley or G-K.
Coal City
Stillman Valley
Genoa Kingston
Richmond Burton
St Francis
Round 2 will be SCARY!!