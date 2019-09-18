Separate names with a comma.
Well....can they?
NBCSC: Can anyone stop East St. Louis?
I can think of a few teams...
@EdgyTim Please make LWE the 1 team in the state so their fans can relax about a pointless title. Anytime someone mention any team outside of LWE as "the best team in the state" it's guaranteed one of them will comment. From an ESL perspective, LWE can have it.
If I had my choice, I would much rather fly under the radar versus having every team gunning for you. Just my opinion.
My Top 30 is a Chicagoland poll FYI...
I don't think it's the ranking, I think it's the hyperbole. To be fair similar hyperbole was lofted onto LWE last year, but they clocked 10 of 13 opponents and didn't have a close game until the semis.
I think @EdgyTim may be trolling the board with the title
LHS He asked a question and I had an answer. Some of the teams I think could stop ESL are Loyola, MC, HF, Bolingbrook, and Naz. I don't even have to mention LWE to have a host of teams that I think could stop them.
Quit having your hate get in the way.
I thought after a week of talk after the NV game it was a worthwhile question...
No hate here my friend. Look at EVERY post the mention ESL and there is a comment from a LWE supporter. Whether its a list of teams (like the ones you mention that includes a Naz team that lost to Cardinal Ritter at home) and some sideways comment about how not good ESL is. Cory just mentioned in another post as to why ESL is petitioning up again.
Here is my point. Like it or not, only two teams in the playoffs MC, WWS have had consistent success and one team during the regular season (Montini). ESL constantly travel to Chicago and have success yet, in your mind, five are six plus schools can beat them. I personally think it would be a good game between LWE/ ESL and I can assure you that I don't think the teams you listed can beat LWE. If they did beat them, I would call it an upset with the exception of LA.
Nail on the head, Bones! It has nothing to do with ESL. It has to do with a poster or sometimes multiple posters that state that a particular team is “unbeatable” and other teams are “dodging” or “scared” to play a particular team. Don’t be a GoldenDomer’93 i.e. HF 2015. (Note: this is not aimed at any specific poster)
I have never agreed with a statement of unbeatable in HIGH school football. I have no issue with discussion and I am a fan of it. For example Bones was actually at the game so I can respect his opinion about the topic. Most have not seen the team play nor have they seen the teams in which they believe can beat someone play. What do you call that?
I admit I mentioned the word fear of playing because I was directly involved with trying to secure games. When you tell one team you are in a contract but immediately call back another team less than a week later to setup a game on the same day puts certain things in perspective. No I do not know the "true" reason but you tell me what it looks like to you? If I am wrong, I will apologize with no issue.
As far as Golden Domer, I am a fan of football first. I am not a fanatic of team and I will be the first to tell you if ESL have a good team or not.
Honestly it's not even the ESL guys @LHSTigers94 and @flyerforlife calling them unbeatable. It's some other fellows, kind of like me with Simeon in 2010. I thought they were unstoppable on offense and did just enough on D to beat anyone.... That was until they slept-walked 3.5 qtrs against Lake Zurich and lost. Had a serious scare against Schaumburg and Mt. Carmel too.
What I saw, offensively, Friday night at Neuqua was a powerful offense chock full of game breaking talent. Every single skill player is supremely talented. Macon, the QB, is a wonderful distributor of the football and got better as he settled into the flow of the game.
Whomever beats this team will have lockdown corners, a dominant front seven that can withstand the punishment that the Flyer OL dishes out, and an explosive and/or time consuming offense to keep up because ESL is going to get theirs. I’m not sure you can play smash mouth against this team. Neuqua had success because of the talent at WR and the athleticism of our QB. They couldn’t focus on one part of our O.
Warren can match any team athlete for athlete. Their strength program is one of the best in the state. Keep sleeping WTHS. Underdogs do bite.
From what I have read, I dont think Warren can match ESL athlete for athlete and I have a tough time calling the #6 ranked team in the area an underdog that people are sleeping on.
I think to call any team uncatchable or unbeatable is a bit premature. LWE was the latest victim last year. Great team that had a bad day against a good team.
Same can happen to East St. Louis or any other team that wears that mantle of the next great team to come along. Don't get me wrong, I think its cool to have really good football being played in Illinois. However, I think we have to be careful in throwing around titles like uncatchable or unbeatable or whatever moniker we want to use.
And for the record, I am a warren parent and they are really good. But I am not going to put them in the untouchable, uncatchable or unbeatable mode. Even if they run the table, there is always someone out there, that on the right day, can get you.
This is why High School football is so fun. Nothing is guaranteed.