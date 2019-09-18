NBCSC: Can anyone stop East St.Louis?

Discussion in 'Edgy's Lost His Mind Free Football Board' started by EdgyTim, Sep 18, 2019 at 10:17 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. EdgyTim

    EdgyTim Well-Known Member
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 29, 2001
    Messages:
    27,437
    Likes Received:
    2,496
    Location:
    Channahon Illinois
    1 EdgyTim, Sep 18, 2019 at 10:17 PM
  2. LWeastDad

    LWeastDad Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 29, 2001
    Messages:
    3,551
    Likes Received:
    333
    I can think of a few teams...
     
    2 LWeastDad, Sep 19, 2019 at 9:30 AM
  3. LHSTigers94

    LHSTigers94 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    Messages:
    1,980
    Likes Received:
    549
    @EdgyTim Please make LWE the 1 team in the state so their fans can relax about a pointless title. Anytime someone mention any team outside of LWE as "the best team in the state" it's guaranteed one of them will comment. From an ESL perspective, LWE can have it.

    If I had my choice, I would much rather fly under the radar versus having every team gunning for you. Just my opinion.
     
    3 LHSTigers94, Sep 19, 2019 at 9:42 AM
    TigerforFlyers, CPSFan and flyerforlife like this.
  4. EdgyTim

    EdgyTim Well-Known Member
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 29, 2001
    Messages:
    27,437
    Likes Received:
    2,496
    Location:
    Channahon Illinois
    My Top 30 is a Chicagoland poll FYI...
     
    4 EdgyTim, Sep 19, 2019 at 9:48 AM
  5. Cross Bones

    Cross Bones Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2001
    Messages:
    19,347
    Likes Received:
    1,706
    I don't think it's the ranking, I think it's the hyperbole. To be fair similar hyperbole was lofted onto LWE last year, but they clocked 10 of 13 opponents and didn't have a close game until the semis.

    I think @EdgyTim may be trolling the board with the title
     
    5 Cross Bones, Sep 19, 2019 at 10:03 AM
    Bowie50 likes this.
  6. LWeastDad

    LWeastDad Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 29, 2001
    Messages:
    3,551
    Likes Received:
    333
    LHS He asked a question and I had an answer. Some of the teams I think could stop ESL are Loyola, MC, HF, Bolingbrook, and Naz. I don't even have to mention LWE to have a host of teams that I think could stop them.

    Quit having your hate get in the way.
     
    6 LWeastDad, Sep 19, 2019 at 10:08 AM
    Bowie50 likes this.
  7. EdgyTim

    EdgyTim Well-Known Member
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 29, 2001
    Messages:
    27,437
    Likes Received:
    2,496
    Location:
    Channahon Illinois
    I thought after a week of talk after the NV game it was a worthwhile question...
     
    7 EdgyTim, Sep 19, 2019 at 10:11 AM
  8. ignazio

    ignazio Well-Known Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2007
    Messages:
    3,055
    Likes Received:
    1,225
    Susana Mendoza.
     
    8 ignazio, Sep 19, 2019 at 10:19 AM
  9. LHSTigers94

    LHSTigers94 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    Messages:
    1,980
    Likes Received:
    549
    No hate here my friend. Look at EVERY post the mention ESL and there is a comment from a LWE supporter. Whether its a list of teams (like the ones you mention that includes a Naz team that lost to Cardinal Ritter at home) and some sideways comment about how not good ESL is. Cory just mentioned in another post as to why ESL is petitioning up again.

    Here is my point. Like it or not, only two teams in the playoffs MC, WWS have had consistent success and one team during the regular season (Montini). ESL constantly travel to Chicago and have success yet, in your mind, five are six plus schools can beat them. I personally think it would be a good game between LWE/ ESL and I can assure you that I don't think the teams you listed can beat LWE. If they did beat them, I would call it an upset with the exception of LA.
     
    9 LHSTigers94, Sep 19, 2019 at 10:20 AM
    Last edited: Sep 19, 2019 at 12:14 PM
    Gene K. likes this.
  10. Bowie50

    Bowie50 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 3, 2013
    Messages:
    1,723
    Likes Received:
    1,077
    Nail on the head, Bones! It has nothing to do with ESL. It has to do with a poster or sometimes multiple posters that state that a particular team is “unbeatable” and other teams are “dodging” or “scared” to play a particular team. Don’t be a GoldenDomer’93 i.e. HF 2015. (Note: this is not aimed at any specific poster)
     
    10 Bowie50, Sep 19, 2019 at 10:21 AM
  11. LHSTigers94

    LHSTigers94 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    Messages:
    1,980
    Likes Received:
    549
    I have never agreed with a statement of unbeatable in HIGH school football. I have no issue with discussion and I am a fan of it. For example Bones was actually at the game so I can respect his opinion about the topic. Most have not seen the team play nor have they seen the teams in which they believe can beat someone play. What do you call that?

    I admit I mentioned the word fear of playing because I was directly involved with trying to secure games. When you tell one team you are in a contract but immediately call back another team less than a week later to setup a game on the same day puts certain things in perspective. No I do not know the "true" reason but you tell me what it looks like to you? If I am wrong, I will apologize with no issue.


    As far as Golden Domer, I am a fan of football first. I am not a fanatic of team and I will be the first to tell you if ESL have a good team or not.
     
    11 LHSTigers94, Sep 19, 2019 at 10:32 AM
    Last edited: Sep 19, 2019 at 11:02 AM
    TigerforFlyers and flyerforlife like this.
  12. Cross Bones

    Cross Bones Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 20, 2001
    Messages:
    19,347
    Likes Received:
    1,706
    Come out to Raider Way this weekend to see her and watch the turf be dedicated! Why they dedicate before a LWE game is beyond me.

    Honestly it's not even the ESL guys @LHSTigers94 and @flyerforlife calling them unbeatable. It's some other fellows, kind of like me with Simeon in 2010. I thought they were unstoppable on offense and did just enough on D to beat anyone.... That was until they slept-walked 3.5 qtrs against Lake Zurich and lost. Had a serious scare against Schaumburg and Mt. Carmel too.
     
    12 Cross Bones, Sep 19, 2019 at 10:33 AM
    TigerforFlyers, LHSTigers94 and flyerforlife like this.
  13. NapervilleBuck

    NapervilleBuck Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 29, 2001
    Messages:
    7,759
    Likes Received:
    215
    What I saw, offensively, Friday night at Neuqua was a powerful offense chock full of game breaking talent. Every single skill player is supremely talented. Macon, the QB, is a wonderful distributor of the football and got better as he settled into the flow of the game.

    Whomever beats this team will have lockdown corners, a dominant front seven that can withstand the punishment that the Flyer OL dishes out, and an explosive and/or time consuming offense to keep up because ESL is going to get theirs. I’m not sure you can play smash mouth against this team. Neuqua had success because of the talent at WR and the athleticism of our QB. They couldn’t focus on one part of our O.
     
    13 NapervilleBuck, Sep 19, 2019 at 12:41 PM
    flyerforlife likes this.
  14. micahjones

    micahjones Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 22, 2014
    Messages:
    57
    Likes Received:
    44
    Warren can match any team athlete for athlete. Their strength program is one of the best in the state. Keep sleeping WTHS. Underdogs do bite.
     
    14 micahjones, Sep 19, 2019 at 1:05 PM
  15. USD24

    USD24 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 29, 2001
    Messages:
    3,276
    Likes Received:
    1,143
    Location:
    Joliet
    From what I have read, I dont think Warren can match ESL athlete for athlete and I have a tough time calling the #6 ranked team in the area an underdog that people are sleeping on.
     
    15 USD24, Sep 19, 2019 at 1:30 PM
  16. LakeCtyNewt

    LakeCtyNewt Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 13, 2002
    Messages:
    6,206
    Likes Received:
    1,495
    I think to call any team uncatchable or unbeatable is a bit premature. LWE was the latest victim last year. Great team that had a bad day against a good team.

    Same can happen to East St. Louis or any other team that wears that mantle of the next great team to come along. Don't get me wrong, I think its cool to have really good football being played in Illinois. However, I think we have to be careful in throwing around titles like uncatchable or unbeatable or whatever moniker we want to use.

    And for the record, I am a warren parent and they are really good. But I am not going to put them in the untouchable, uncatchable or unbeatable mode. Even if they run the table, there is always someone out there, that on the right day, can get you.
     
    16 LakeCtyNewt, Sep 19, 2019 at 1:39 PM
    LHSTigers94 and flyerforlife like this.
  17. LHSTigers94

    LHSTigers94 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    Messages:
    1,980
    Likes Received:
    549
    This is why High School football is so fun. Nothing is guaranteed.
     
    17 LHSTigers94, Sep 19, 2019 at 2:27 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page