NBCSC: Can anyone stop East St.Louis?

I think to call any team uncatchable or unbeatable is a bit premature. LWE was the latest victim last year. Great team that had a bad day against a good team.



Same can happen to East St. Louis or any other team that wears that mantle of the next great team to come along. Don't get me wrong, I think its cool to have really good football being played in Illinois. However, I think we have to be careful in throwing around titles like uncatchable or unbeatable or whatever moniker we want to use.



And for the record, I am a warren parent and they are really good. But I am not going to put them in the untouchable, uncatchable or unbeatable mode. Even if they run the table, there is always someone out there, that on the right day, can get you.

Click to expand...