My Take: Rich Township 2026 DE/OLB Carmelow Reed to Wisconsin

I've had the pleasure of seeing watching Carmelow a few times in person at various camps and showcase events so thought I'd share a bit. Reed is raw as heck, still has a lot of work to do just on his overall technique and fundamentals and he's been operating for the most part on his pure instincts and God given physical tools up until now to be honest. Reed however physically has so much upside and potential over the next handful of years...he's a legit 6-foot-7, 250 pounds and has the frame and length to add more strength and power over the next year or two. Reed has very good speed and quickness and he's also a converted basketball kid who's Hoops tools and skills/instincts have followed him over to football.



Several college coaches talked to me about how Reed just wowed them on the all important eyeball test seeing him in person and multiple schools offered him despite being so raw on film. Reed in my eyes had low to mid 4 star athletic physical tools, speed and strength along with that untapped potential. Yes....he has a lot of work to do and also needs to shore up his game on several levels.....however.....Reed has the look and frame to play someday on Sundays. Sure...that's one hell of a reach I admit on my part but you seldom see kids like Carmelow Reed at the high school level with already so much God given tools and potential. Just off his sheer physical tools and look alone....Reed has a chance to develop into a truly special player if obviously several things go right for him down the line.



Need a comp? Reed in physically and on the hoof reminds me of former Morgan Park Michigan State and NFL DE Demetrius Cooper coming out of high school....



My Ranking on Carmelow Reed? Start him as a low to mid 4 star with a serious chance of raising that ranking this fall.