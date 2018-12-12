My Take: 2020 DL Rylie Mills Lake Forest Evaluation

My goal is to average 1-2 evals a day in December 2018...I will begin with the 2020 top names already listed/known and then I'll work my way out to others in 2020 and then 2021 as well. Thanks Name: Rylie Mills Position: Defensive End High School: Lake Forest Graduation Year: 2020 Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 275 pounds Video Link: My impressions of Rylie Mills: I was able to see Rylie Mills live a handful of times over the past few years. Mills took part in my Underclassmen Showcase last January and also took part in various spring shoe camps (Under Armour/Rivals) last spring. Mills is a no brainer when iot comes to passing the eyeball test in person. Mills was named as an all conference and all area performer for the Scouts in 2018 and Mills also played some tight end this past season. Evaluation of Rylie Mills: Mills is the type of recruit and athlete that just comes a long once in a decade or so. Mills has all the physical tools you look for in a high level/Power 5 linemen. Mills has great physical attributes (height/weight/length/frame) and has continued to add weight and strength over the past year plus. Mills is also advanced in his overall defensive linemen technique and can beat opposing linemen with either sheer force and/or his technique. Mills moves really well for a kid his size and can and will go sideline to sideline to make plays. Mills is also more than capable of playing inside or outside and that versatility will no doubt give multiple Power 5 schools some options and versatility at the next level when it comes to utilizing Mills overall game. Mills also shows good strength, power and quickness and is just a well advanced player and athlete for the high school level. Room for improvement? Mills at times can rely on his sheer physical tools and will need to continue to improve and develop his overall technique, especially playing at the highest levels in college. Mills will need to also improve his overall leverage and stop popping up at the snap and also maintain good overall bend and lower pad level. Mills also will need to continue to work on using and utilizing his hands and get better at his overall pass rush skills and technique. Projected level: Rivals has Rylie Mills ranked as a mid 4 star ranked player. My early ranking of Rylie Mills? I'm pretty much in agreement with Rivals here and I would also rank Mills as a mid 4 star player to start. However...I also see Mills having the overall tools and potential to continue to develop his overall game and craft and I feel Mills has the ability to become say a mid to high 4 star rank name in the Class of 2020 both state wide, regionally and nationally. I also feel strongly that Mills has a real chance of becoming the state's top ranked name eventually in the Class of 2020 in Illinois.