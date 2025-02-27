My Evaluation: 2026 Dunlap Tight End Mack Sutter

Name: Mack Sutter



Position: TE



High School: Dunlap



Graduation Year: 2026



Height: 6-foot-6



Weight: 225 pounds



Recruiting Status: Uncommitted holding offer from literally every Power 4 program in the nation. Has named a Top 5 schools list Illinois/Ole Miss/Ohio State/Penn State and Alabama



HUDL:







My impressions of Mack Sutter: I've been able to watch Mack Sutter live numerous times including live in action in his sophomore season for Dunlap when they played at Blue Island Eisenhower in the 2023 IHSA state playofff (A Dunlap OT loss). I was able to first stumble across Mack Sutter at a team 7on7the summer before his sophomore season and he immediately caught my attention on the hood. Sutter was actually playing quarterback and linebacker for the Eagles at that 7on7 event as well as during his 2023 season and was a very solid quarterback for Dunlap. Sutter, who's father Ed played linebacker at Northwestern along with several stops in the NFL no question plays like a coaches son and has an advanced football IQ along with just possessing both a great personality who does a tremendous job in handling press/interviews for such a younger kid. Sutter is well mature beyond his years and is also a multi-sport athlete as well. Sutter is also a high academic athlete in the class room who will also have the opportunity to cash in on NIL....in short he's a kid you feel good about in your college football program.



Evaluation of Mack Sutter: Sutter is one of the nation's top ranked tight ends in the Class of 2026 and has been on recruiting radar screens after his freshman season at Dunlap. Sutter has added a considerable amount of good weight and strength since his sophomore season and he possesses the frame and build to add additional weight and strength over the next year plus. Sutter has a high level of physical tools including impressive hands, very good speed along with having the ability to shed an initial tackle and gain positiver yards after the catch on a consistent basis. Sutter's junior season video is strong and shows his overall ability and versatility, whether Sutter is placed outside as a receiver, playing on the line with a hand on the ground and blocking or really playing anywhere on the field....Sutter just is a naturally gifted athlete who can do a lot for any team. Sutter also is a high level receiver who goes out and attacks the football and shows to have very strong hands, especially in one on one/jump ball scenarios. Sutter will fight and scrap for any and all passes in his area code and the poor kid covering him at the high school level has very little shot here.



Room for improvement? Sutter will no question need to adjust playing football in Central Illinois to the highest level of football, and that same adjustment goes for really any and all kids moving from the high school level to the Power 4 level. Sutter will need to add additional size and strength, will need to fight off jams against 4 and 5 star linebackers and defensive backs while also finding a way to get open and then take punishment after the catch. At times we take this next step for granted....but unfortunately I can go over the years when "can't miss" kids missed...and in more cases than not it came down to being able to adjust to the speed and physicality of the big stage. Do I see that for Mack Sutter? No, I really do not but again if you want sunshine and roses....go elsewhere.



Projected level: Rivals has Mack Sutter ranked as a high 4 star ranked recruit in the Class of 2026 along with being the #101 ranked recruit in the nation in the Class of 2026 per Rivals. Sutter, along with Mt. Zion TE JC Anderson are both nationally ranked Rivals Top 250 names.



EDGYTIM Recommended Initial Rankings: I've felt that Mack Sutter has been the state's Top tight end in the Class of 2026 for some time now and that's no knock to JC Anderson who is right on his heels. I feel Mack Sutter in some ways reminds meof former Highland High/Iowa and NFL tight end Sam LaPorta who I also covered and evaluated extensively while he was in high school. Sutter has been able to take full advantage of his numerous positives in his overall game along with his continued hard work and development. Again projecting any kid to reach the ultimate highest level of football ois very difficult and I won't here either...let's just say I would not be surprised to see Mack Sutter have a very long and also a very successful career at the next level and also the level after next. I feel pretty good about that possibility.