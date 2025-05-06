Mount Carmel 4 star OT Claude Mpouma is eyeing more visits

EdgyTim
Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel junior four star ranked offensive tackle recruit Claude Mpouma (6-foot-7, 300 pounds) has remained in high demand this spring from college coaches from across the nation. Mpouma checks in and recaps his latest football recruiting news and more in this latest recruiting update.
"I've been just working hard and also getting ready to wrap up the school year," Mpouma said. "We are starting to see college coaches back in school every day now and last week I had back to back to back college coaches in to see mew so that was pretty fun."
Mpouma filled us in on his latest football recruiting news.
"I have three official visits set now for this summer. I'm still set to visit Florida on June 13th, Auburn on June 6th and then I set up an official visit to Nebraska for the first weekend in June. I'm still not sure if I will set up any more official visits but I am considering taking another 2-3 official visits if I feel I need to take those visits. I'm still trying to sort out which other schools I'll go and make an official visit to see this summer, but I'm in that process right now. I want my Mom to come with me on every official visit so we are trying to line up her schedule as well."
Does he have a time frame in mind for making his eventual college decision?
"Ideally it will be before the start of the season later this summer. Once I have things in mind I will let you know as soon as I can."
Will Mpouma make any camp visits this summer as well?
"No I'm just going to make official visits this summer and no camps. I want to keep all my attention on my team camp this summer and getting ready with my teammates on the season. I also have offers from so many great schools now Ifeel really good about my offers and options."
So what has been the hardest part of the recruiting process so far for Mpouma?
"Having to tell the coaches at other schools that I'm not interested in them and that I'm planning to go to other schools. I'm a nice guy and telling the coaches no is really hard. You build up a relationship with all of the coaches and it's harder to say no to them than I thought, but I feel like I don't want to lead anyone on and be honest with the coaches."
Claude Mpouma has multiple scholarship offers.
