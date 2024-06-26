ADVERTISEMENT

Let's Talk: Preseason Class 7A Top 10 poll

This is still a work in progress I hope to have this completed tonight (Wednesday) once this is a competed feature I will remove this message Thanks

Please note.....I'm using Steve Soucie's Preseason Playoff Projections with his permission. Please DO NOT share this anywhere on social media including Steve's projections along with my thoughts. Any violation of this simple rule will immediately void your subscription status with no questions asked. Any questions please refer to the Message Board rules and Yahoo Terms and Conditions pinned at the top of this board or email me edgytim@edgytim.com

Steve Soucie's 2024 Projected Preseason Class 7A teams

EnrollmentConference
Addison (Trail)1902West Suburban Gold7A
Algonquin (Jacobs)2029FOX7A
Alton1910.5Southwestern7A
Arlington Heights (Hersey)1989.5Mid-Suburban East7A
Batavia1882.5DUKANE7A
Belleville (West)2111Southwestern7A
Bradley-Bourbonnais1877.5Southwest Valley Green7A
Buffalo Grove1917Mid-Suburban East7A
Burbank (Reavis)1967South Suburban Red7A
Carol Stream (Glenbard North)2179.5DUKANE7A
Chicago (Brother Rice)2146.65CCL BLUE7A
Chicago (Kenwood)1939.5CPL Red Central7A
Chicago (Lincoln Park)2088.5CPL Red North7A
Chicago (Mount Carmel)1961.85CCL BLUE7A
Chicago (St. Rita)1603.8CCL GREEN7A
Chicago (Whitney Young)1924CPL Red West7A
Collinsville1901.5Independent7A
DeKalb1907.5Southwest Valley Green7A
Des Plaines (Maine West)1954CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH7A
Downers Grove (North)2156West Suburban Silver7A
Edwardsville2307Southwestern7A
Elgin (Larkin)2107Upstate Eight7A
Elk Grove Village1898.5Mid-Suburban East7A
Granite City1810.5Independent7A
Hampshire1850FOX7A
Hillside (Proviso West)2268.5West Suburban Silver7A
Hoffman Estates1972Mid-Suburban West7A
Lansing (T.F. South)1872South Suburban Blue7A
Lombard (Glenbard East)2255Upstate Eight7A
Machesney Park (Harlem)1928Northern Illinois7A
Maywood (Proviso East)2001West Suburban Gold7A
McHenry2165.5FOX7A
Moline2093.5Western Big 67A
Mt. Prospect (Prospect)2155.5Mid-Suburban East7A
Mundelein2089.5North Suburban7A
New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central)1960.5Southwest Valley Green7A
New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West)1927.5Southwest Valley Red7A
Normal (Community)2096BIG TWELVE7A
Northbrook (Glenbrook North)1996.5CENTRAL SUBURBAN SOUTH7A
Oak Lawn (Community)1814.5South Suburban Red7A
Oak Park (Fenwick)1819.95CCL WHITE7A
Palos Heights (Shepard)1802South Suburban Red7A
Park Ridge (Maine East)1834CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH7A
Pekin1820.5Mid-Illini7A
Plainfield (Central)2050.5SW Prairie East7A
Plainfield (East)2031.5SW Prairie East7A
Quincy1876Western Big 67A
Rockford (Auburn)1816Northern Illinois7A
Rockford (Guilford)1843Northern Illinois7A
Rockford (Jefferson)1887.5Northern Illinois7A
Rockton (Hononegah)1911Northern Illinois7A
Rolling Meadows1935.5Mid-Suburban East7A
Romeoville1893.5SW Prairie East7A
Round Lake2196.5Northern Lake County7A
Schaumburg2189.5Mid-Suburban West7A
Skokie (Niles North)2002.5CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH7A
South Holland (Thornwood)1873Southland7A
St. Charles (East)2169DUKANE7A
St. Charles (North)1941.5DUKANE7A
Summit (Argo)1877.5South Suburban Red7A
Tinley Park (Andrew)2217Southwest Valley Red7A
Villa Park (Willowbrook)1868West Suburban Gold7A
West Chicago1986Upstate Eight7A
Wheaton (North)1922DUKANE7A
Wheaton (Warrenville South)1833DUKANE7A
Yorkville1974SW Prairie West7A


Let's Talk 7A: Teams Under Consideration for the EDGYTIM Preseason Class 7A Top 10 poll?
 
