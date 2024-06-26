Let's Talk: Preseason Class 7A Top 10 poll

EdgyTim
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 32,779
-
- 8,139
-
- 113
This is still a work in progress I hope to have this completed tonight (Wednesday) once this is a competed feature I will remove this message Thanks
Please note.....I'm using Steve Soucie's Preseason Playoff Projections with his permission. Please DO NOT share this anywhere on social media including Steve's projections along with my thoughts. Any violation of this simple rule will immediately void your subscription status with no questions asked. Any questions please refer to the Message Board rules and Yahoo Terms and Conditions pinned at the top of this board or email me edgytim@edgytim.com
Steve Soucie's 2024 Projected Preseason Class 7A teams
Let's Talk 7A: Teams Under Consideration for the EDGYTIM Preseason Class 7A Top 10 poll?
Please note.....I'm using Steve Soucie's Preseason Playoff Projections with his permission. Please DO NOT share this anywhere on social media including Steve's projections along with my thoughts. Any violation of this simple rule will immediately void your subscription status with no questions asked. Any questions please refer to the Message Board rules and Yahoo Terms and Conditions pinned at the top of this board or email me edgytim@edgytim.com
Steve Soucie's 2024 Projected Preseason Class 7A teams
|Enrollment
|Conference
|Addison (Trail)
|1902
|West Suburban Gold
|7A
|Algonquin (Jacobs)
|2029
|FOX
|7A
|Alton
|1910.5
|Southwestern
|7A
|Arlington Heights (Hersey)
|1989.5
|Mid-Suburban East
|7A
|Batavia
|1882.5
|DUKANE
|7A
|Belleville (West)
|2111
|Southwestern
|7A
|Bradley-Bourbonnais
|1877.5
|Southwest Valley Green
|7A
|Buffalo Grove
|1917
|Mid-Suburban East
|7A
|Burbank (Reavis)
|1967
|South Suburban Red
|7A
|Carol Stream (Glenbard North)
|2179.5
|DUKANE
|7A
|Chicago (Brother Rice)
|2146.65
|CCL BLUE
|7A
|Chicago (Kenwood)
|1939.5
|CPL Red Central
|7A
|Chicago (Lincoln Park)
|2088.5
|CPL Red North
|7A
|Chicago (Mount Carmel)
|1961.85
|CCL BLUE
|7A
|Chicago (St. Rita)
|1603.8
|CCL GREEN
|7A
|Chicago (Whitney Young)
|1924
|CPL Red West
|7A
|Collinsville
|1901.5
|Independent
|7A
|DeKalb
|1907.5
|Southwest Valley Green
|7A
|Des Plaines (Maine West)
|1954
|CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH
|7A
|Downers Grove (North)
|2156
|West Suburban Silver
|7A
|Edwardsville
|2307
|Southwestern
|7A
|Elgin (Larkin)
|2107
|Upstate Eight
|7A
|Elk Grove Village
|1898.5
|Mid-Suburban East
|7A
|Granite City
|1810.5
|Independent
|7A
|Hampshire
|1850
|FOX
|7A
|Hillside (Proviso West)
|2268.5
|West Suburban Silver
|7A
|Hoffman Estates
|1972
|Mid-Suburban West
|7A
|Lansing (T.F. South)
|1872
|South Suburban Blue
|7A
|Lombard (Glenbard East)
|2255
|Upstate Eight
|7A
|Machesney Park (Harlem)
|1928
|Northern Illinois
|7A
|Maywood (Proviso East)
|2001
|West Suburban Gold
|7A
|McHenry
|2165.5
|FOX
|7A
|Moline
|2093.5
|Western Big 6
|7A
|Mt. Prospect (Prospect)
|2155.5
|Mid-Suburban East
|7A
|Mundelein
|2089.5
|North Suburban
|7A
|New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central)
|1960.5
|Southwest Valley Green
|7A
|New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West)
|1927.5
|Southwest Valley Red
|7A
|Normal (Community)
|2096
|BIG TWELVE
|7A
|Northbrook (Glenbrook North)
|1996.5
|CENTRAL SUBURBAN SOUTH
|7A
|Oak Lawn (Community)
|1814.5
|South Suburban Red
|7A
|Oak Park (Fenwick)
|1819.95
|CCL WHITE
|7A
|Palos Heights (Shepard)
|1802
|South Suburban Red
|7A
|Park Ridge (Maine East)
|1834
|CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH
|7A
|Pekin
|1820.5
|Mid-Illini
|7A
|Plainfield (Central)
|2050.5
|SW Prairie East
|7A
|Plainfield (East)
|2031.5
|SW Prairie East
|7A
|Quincy
|1876
|Western Big 6
|7A
|Rockford (Auburn)
|1816
|Northern Illinois
|7A
|Rockford (Guilford)
|1843
|Northern Illinois
|7A
|Rockford (Jefferson)
|1887.5
|Northern Illinois
|7A
|Rockton (Hononegah)
|1911
|Northern Illinois
|7A
|Rolling Meadows
|1935.5
|Mid-Suburban East
|7A
|Romeoville
|1893.5
|SW Prairie East
|7A
|Round Lake
|2196.5
|Northern Lake County
|7A
|Schaumburg
|2189.5
|Mid-Suburban West
|7A
|Skokie (Niles North)
|2002.5
|CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH
|7A
|South Holland (Thornwood)
|1873
|Southland
|7A
|St. Charles (East)
|2169
|DUKANE
|7A
|St. Charles (North)
|1941.5
|DUKANE
|7A
|Summit (Argo)
|1877.5
|South Suburban Red
|7A
|Tinley Park (Andrew)
|2217
|Southwest Valley Red
|7A
|Villa Park (Willowbrook)
|1868
|West Suburban Gold
|7A
|West Chicago
|1986
|Upstate Eight
|7A
|Wheaton (North)
|1922
|DUKANE
|7A
|Wheaton (Warrenville South)
|1833
|DUKANE
|7A
|Yorkville
|1974
|SW Prairie West
|7A
Let's Talk 7A: Teams Under Consideration for the EDGYTIM Preseason Class 7A Top 10 poll?