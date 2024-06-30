Let's Talk: Preseason Class 6A Top 10 poll

EdgyTim
Please note.....I'm using Steve Soucie's Preseason Playoff Projections with his permission. Please DO NOT share this anywhere on social media including Steve's projections along with my thoughts. Any violation of this simple rule will immediately void your subscription status with no questions asked. Any questions please refer to the Message Board rules and Yahoo Terms and Conditions pinned at the top of this board or email me edgytim@edgytim.com
Let's Talk: Preseason Class 8A Top 10 poll
Let's Talk: Preseason Class 7A Top 10 poll
Steve Soucie's 2024 Projected Preseason Class 6A teams
Next: Top Teams Under Consideration for the Preseason Class 6A Top 10 poll
|Antioch
|1290.5
|Northern Lake County
|6A
|Belvidere (North)
|1404.5
|Northern Illinois
|6A
|Bensenville (Fenton)
|1392.5
|Upstate Eight
|6A
|Bloomington
|1489
|BIG TWELVE
|6A
|Blue Island (Eisenhower)
|1773
|South Suburban Red
|6A
|Cary-Grove
|1519.5
|FOX
|6A
|Champaign (Centennial)
|1363
|BIG TWELVE
|6A
|Champaign (Central)
|1440.5
|BIG TWELVE
|6A
|Chatham (Glenwood)
|1466
|CENTRAL STATE 8
|6A
|Chicago (Amundsen)
|1470
|CPL Red North
|6A
|Chicago (Hubbard)
|1765
|CPL White South
|6A
|Chicago (Kennedy)
|1476
|CPL White Southwest
|6A
|Chicago (Lake View)
|1392
|CPL White North - 1
|6A
|Chicago (Mather)
|1660.5
|CPL White North - 1
|6A
|Chicago (Schurz)
|1448
|CPL White North - 2
|6A
|Chicago (Senn)
|1533.5
|CPL White North - 1
|6A
|Chicago (Simeon)
|1374.5
|CPL Red South
|6A
|Chicago (Von Steuben)
|1673.5
|CPL White North - 2
|6A
|Crete-Monee
|1413
|Southland
|6A
|Crystal Lake (Central)
|1467.5
|FOX
|6A
|Crystal Lake (South)
|1336.5
|FOX
|6A
|Danville
|1302
|BIG TWELVE
|6A
|Darien (Hinsdale South)
|1315
|West Suburban Gold
|6A
|Deerfield
|1489.5
|CENTRAL SUBURBAN SOUTH
|6A
|Dunlap
|1340.5
|Mid-Illini
|6A
|East Moline (United)
|1740
|Western Big 6
|6A
|East St. Louis
|1194
|Southwestern
|6A
|Fox Lake (Grant)
|1782.5
|Northern Lake County
|6A
|Geneva
|1698
|DUKANE
|6A
|Grayslake (Central)
|1333
|Northern Lake County
|6A
|Harvey (Thornton)
|1496
|Southland
|6A
|Highland Park
|1772
|CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH
|6A
|Kankakee
|1459.5
|Southland
|6A
|Lake Forest
|1471.5
|North Suburban
|6A
|Lake Zurich
|1775.5
|North Suburban
|6A
|Lemont
|1377
|South Suburban Blue
|6A
|Libertyville
|1784
|North Suburban
|6A
|Maple Park (Kaneland)
|1326.5
|Interstate Eight
|6A
|Midlothian (Bremen)
|1386.5
|South Suburban Blue
|6A
|New Lenox (Providence)
|1296.075
|CCL ORANGE
|6A
|Niles (Notre Dame)
|1385
|CCL ORANGE
|6A
|Normal (Community West)
|1616.5
|BIG TWELVE
|6A
|Oak Forest
|1447
|South Suburban Blue
|6A
|Oak Lawn (Richards)
|1593.5
|South Suburban Red
|6A
|Peoria (Richwoods)
|1397.5
|BIG TWELVE
|6A
|Riverside-Brookfield
|1624.5
|Upstate Eight
|6A
|Rock Island
|1686.5
|Western Big 6
|6A
|Rockford (East)
|1559.5
|Northern Illinois
|6A
|Springfield
|1479
|CENTRAL STATE 8
|6A
|Streamwood
|1755.5
|Upstate Eight
|6A
|Vernon Hills
|1518.5
|CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH
|6A
|Washington
|1429.5
|Mid-Illini
|6A
|Wauconda
|1385
|Northern Lake County
|6A
|Wheeling
|1677
|Mid-Suburban East
|6A
