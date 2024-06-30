ADVERTISEMENT

Let's Talk: Preseason Class 6A Top 10 poll

EdgyTim

EdgyTim

Well-Known Member
Staff
May 29, 2001
32,779
8,139
113
Channahon Illinois
Please note.....I'm using Steve Soucie's Preseason Playoff Projections with his permission. Please DO NOT share this anywhere on social media including Steve's projections along with my thoughts. Any violation of this simple rule will immediately void your subscription status with no questions asked. Any questions please refer to the Message Board rules and Yahoo Terms and Conditions pinned at the top of this board or email me edgytim@edgytim.com
Thanks
Let's Talk: Preseason Class 8A Top 10 poll
Let's Talk: Preseason Class 7A Top 10 poll

Steve Soucie's 2024 Projected Preseason Class 6A teams
Antioch1290.5Northern Lake County6A
Belvidere (North)1404.5Northern Illinois6A
Bensenville (Fenton)1392.5Upstate Eight6A
Bloomington1489BIG TWELVE6A
Blue Island (Eisenhower)1773South Suburban Red6A
Cary-Grove1519.5FOX6A
Champaign (Centennial)1363BIG TWELVE6A
Champaign (Central)1440.5BIG TWELVE6A
Chatham (Glenwood)1466CENTRAL STATE 86A
Chicago (Amundsen)1470CPL Red North6A
Chicago (Hubbard)1765CPL White South6A
Chicago (Kennedy)1476CPL White Southwest6A
Chicago (Lake View)1392CPL White North - 16A
Chicago (Mather)1660.5CPL White North - 16A
Chicago (Schurz)1448CPL White North - 26A
Chicago (Senn)1533.5CPL White North - 16A
Chicago (Simeon)1374.5CPL Red South6A
Chicago (Von Steuben)1673.5CPL White North - 26A
Crete-Monee1413Southland6A
Crystal Lake (Central)1467.5FOX6A
Crystal Lake (South)1336.5FOX6A
Danville1302BIG TWELVE6A
Darien (Hinsdale South)1315West Suburban Gold6A
Deerfield1489.5CENTRAL SUBURBAN SOUTH6A
Dunlap1340.5Mid-Illini6A
East Moline (United)1740Western Big 66A
East St. Louis1194Southwestern6A
Fox Lake (Grant)1782.5Northern Lake County6A
Geneva1698DUKANE6A
Grayslake (Central)1333Northern Lake County6A
Harvey (Thornton)1496Southland6A
Highland Park1772CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH6A
Kankakee1459.5Southland6A
Lake Forest1471.5North Suburban6A
Lake Zurich1775.5North Suburban6A
Lemont1377South Suburban Blue6A
Libertyville1784North Suburban6A
Maple Park (Kaneland)1326.5Interstate Eight6A
Midlothian (Bremen)1386.5South Suburban Blue6A
New Lenox (Providence)1296.075CCL ORANGE6A
Niles (Notre Dame)1385CCL ORANGE6A
Normal (Community West)1616.5BIG TWELVE6A
Oak Forest1447South Suburban Blue6A
Oak Lawn (Richards)1593.5South Suburban Red6A
Peoria (Richwoods)1397.5BIG TWELVE6A
Riverside-Brookfield1624.5Upstate Eight6A
Rock Island1686.5Western Big 66A
Rockford (East)1559.5Northern Illinois6A
Springfield1479CENTRAL STATE 86A
Streamwood1755.5Upstate Eight6A
Vernon Hills1518.5CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH6A
Washington1429.5Mid-Illini6A
Wauconda1385Northern Lake County6A
Wheeling1677Mid-Suburban East6A

Next: Top Teams Under Consideration for the Preseason Class 6A Top 10 poll
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

EdgyTim
  • Locked
  • Sticky

Let's Talk: Preseason Class 7A Top 10 poll

Replies
0
Views
1K
The EDGY Nation
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
  • Sticky

Let's Talk 2024 Preseason Class 8A poll.......

Replies
3
Views
1K
The EDGY Nation
HinsdaleBoiler
H
EdgyTim

Let's Talk 6A: Teams Under Consideration for the Preseason Top 10

Replies
0
Views
266
The EDGY Nation
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
EdgyTim

2024 Team Preview: Cary Grove Trojans

Replies
0
Views
669
The EDGY Nation
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
EdgyTim

2024 Team Preview: Oak lawn Richards

Replies
0
Views
450
The EDGY Nation
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back