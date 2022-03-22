IHSA released bid specifications to host IHSA Football State Title Games

EdgyTim
Take a look and the linked file and let me know your thoughts......I have plenty and after seeing this it tells me a few things immediately.
1. 5 year contract I'm assuming means no more host site rotation.
2. No rotation I believe would surely eliminate the University of Illinois and Northwestern from consideration in regards to Big Ten scheduling.
3. All grass surfaces facilities are again eliminated from the bid process.
Your thoughts? Post em here.
'https://www.ihsa.org/documents/bids/2022FBSiteProposalSpecs.pdf
