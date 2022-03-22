IHSA released bid specifications to host IHSA Football State Title Games

Take a look and the linked file and let me know your thoughts......I have plenty and after seeing this it tells me a few things immediately.

1. 5 year contract I'm assuming means no more host site rotation.
2. No rotation I believe would surely eliminate the University of Illinois and Northwestern from consideration in regards to Big Ten scheduling.
3. All grass surfaces facilities are again eliminated from the bid process.

Your thoughts? Post em here.

'https://www.ihsa.org/documents/bids/2022FBSiteProposalSpecs.pdf


 
From what I can tell, this has to make NIU the clear front runner. northwestern and Illinois out unless Big Ten changes schedule substantially. Soldier is grass. ISU and SIU are perhaps in play, but would the IHSA be willing to play second fiddle if those schools needed to boot them to host an FCS playoff game the same weekend? In a 5 year window, there is at least a decent chance that happens at least once.

If they are willing to gamble on that potential conflict, IHSA may consider the newly renovated Hancock. Otherwise, NIU is the only real choice.
 
I am surprised that this a 5-year contract. I know that the IHSA is very interested in playing at the new Bears' stadium in Arlington Heights when it opens. That is projected to be 2026. 2027 at the latest
 
JCHillmen said:
From what I can tell, this has to make NIU the clear front runner. northwestern and Illinois out unless Big Ten changes schedule substantially. Soldier is grass. ISU and SIU are perhaps in play, but would the IHSA be willing to play second fiddle if those schools needed to boot them to host an FCS playoff game the same weekend? In a 5 year window, there is at least a decent chance that happens at least once.

If they are willing to gamble on that potential conflict, IHSA may consider the newly renovated Hancock. Otherwise, NIU is the only real choice.
Watch my video sir....
 
Quags57 said:
I am surprised that this a 5-year contract. I know that the IHSA is very interested in playing at the new Bears' stadium in Arlington Heights when it opens. That is projected to be 2026. 2027 at the latest
I don’t see it most new NFL stadiums are taking 3-4 years to build and they currently don’t own the property or have a stadium drawn up I think 2028 is more realistic. Eventually the state championships move there but it will be a while.
 
EdgyTim said:
Take a look and the linked file and let me know your thoughts......I have plenty and after seeing this it tells me a few things immediately.

1. 5 year contract I'm assuming means no more host site rotation.
2. No rotation I believe would surely eliminate the University of Illinois and Northwestern from consideration in regards to Big Ten scheduling.
3. All grass surfaces facilities are again eliminated from the bid process.

Your thoughts? Post em here.

'https://www.ihsa.org/documents/bids/2022FBSiteProposalSpecs.pdf


Northwestern is out of the running, for sure. First and foremost, Ryan Field (not Dyche Stadium, as Old Man Edgy called it) is grass. No. 2, they’ll have the same scheduling problem that Illinois does: every other year, they play a home game on Thanksgiving weekend. And third, the stadium will be under renovation and out of commission for 2023 and 2024, when the Cats will likely be playing at Wrigley Field, Soldier Field or some combination of the two.
 
mc140 said:
EIU? Joliet?
I think Eastern would be a cool venue and I think has quite a few things going for it

1. No 5 hour drives for anybody and likely to be warmer than many of the other options come November.
2. EIU already hosts Track & Field championships.
3. They already play host to high school games

Parking does fill up very fast however
 
JCHillmen said:
From what I can tell, this has to make NIU the clear front runner. northwestern and Illinois out unless Big Ten changes schedule substantially. Soldier is grass. ISU and SIU are perhaps in play, but would the IHSA be willing to play second fiddle if those schools needed to boot them to host an FCS playoff game the same weekend? In a 5 year window, there is at least a decent chance that happens at least once.

If they are willing to gamble on that potential conflict, IHSA may consider the newly renovated Hancock. Otherwise, NIU is the only real choice.
Illinois st makes most sense. Centrally located and perfect size. You could easily get sellouts, especially for the bigger schools.

As for the worry about hosting a first round game. Illinois St has hosted exactly one home playoff game Thanksgiving weekend (1999) since giving up the games. They have either gotten the bye or been on the road the other times they have made it.
 
NIU seems like the only option. All the FCS schools could have a playoff game conflict and FBS will have scheduled home games.

Maybe solider field will shock us and say they are getting turf and bid it. : )

Would like to see somehow ISU get it. Would be a great experience in Normal.
 
How about WIU in Macomb? Well other than you can’t get there from here, and they don’t have many hotels. Or restaurants. Perfect!😂. IHSA will choose WIU for sure!!

Why does the facility have to hold at least 12,000 people? When have 12,000 attended a game?
 
2013
Secondo1 said:
How about WIU in Macomb? Well other than you can’t get there from here, and they don’t have many hotels. Or restaurants. Perfect!😂. IHSA will choose WIU for sure!!

Why does the facility have to hold at least 12,000 people? When have 12,000 attended a game?
2013 Batavia title game vs Richards at NIU I believe was sold out....close to it at least.

Game like that makes NIU very enjoyable.
 
Formicidae13 said:
I think Eastern would be a cool venue and I think has quite a few things going for it

1. No 5 hour drives for anybody and likely to be warmer than many of the other options come November.
2. EIU already hosts Track & Field championships.
3. They already play host to high school games

Parking does fill up very fast however
All.... EIU stadium capacity is 10,000. So they don't meet the criteria. Ratsy
 
godfthr53 said:
Maybe you should go more.
Idk I played in a few and I’ve attended a bunch at all the locations (15 total) and I’ve never noticed a big difference between any of them. It doesn’t matter to the players where it’s held and the fans just like to complain about the parking and restaurants.
 
