IHSA released bid specifications to host IHSA Football State Title Games

From what I can tell, this has to make NIU the clear front runner. northwestern and Illinois out unless Big Ten changes schedule substantially. Soldier is grass. ISU and SIU are perhaps in play, but would the IHSA be willing to play second fiddle if those schools needed to boot them to host an FCS playoff game the same weekend? In a 5 year window, there is at least a decent chance that happens at least once.



If they are willing to gamble on that potential conflict, IHSA may consider the newly renovated Hancock. Otherwise, NIU is the only real choice.