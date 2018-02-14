Evaluation: 2019 S Tyler Nubin St. Charles North

Name: Tyler Nubin Position: S/WR High School: St. Charles North Graduation Year: 2019 Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 188 pounds Video Link My impressions of Tyler Nubin: I was able to evaluate Tyler Nubin live in 2017 against rival St. Charles East. I've also seen Tyler at several different events, camps and showcases over the past two seasons. Nubin is a very impressive kid on and off the field, is a very well spoken young man who definitely carries himself well. Evaluation of Tyler Nubin: Tyler Nubin is the type of athlete/player that you will take notice of very quickly in a live game setting. Nubin always seems to be involved, always seems to be in the middle of a big play on offense and on defense is always around the football/tackle. Nubin, who has added more size/weight and has also grown a bit (at least an inch plus since I saw him back last season) and has the potential to add a bit more size and strength at the college level. Nubin has good speed, runs well and also has very good ball skills and on the field awareness. Nubin is also a solid tackler who just makes plays whenever he's on the field. I was also impressed with Nubin's football IQ along with his overall motor and tools. Nubin is also just a technically sound player on either side of the football and seems to be very coachable. Questions or possible room for improvement for Tyler Nubin? Nubin has already begun to improve upon a few areas of concern already this off-season, in regards to adding a bit more weight/size. Nubin I feel will most likely need to run live for say the higher level Big Ten coaches this winter/spring or at least show those coaches his speed in person. Positionally I can also see Nubin either playing safety or even as an outside linebacker at the high college level and a lot of this will be determined on just how much more weight/size he adds over the next 12-18 months. Projected level: Rivals.com has Nubin so far ranked as a high 3 star name (5.8 Rivals Rating is the highest number allowed before a 4 star ranking) and I totally agree (see I don't always bag on the bosses). Nubin has a tremendous amount of upside and the fun part of this is I feel several Power 5 schools are holding off on extending him an offer...which I understand but also feel is a mistake. My Ranking? Rivals.com has Tyler Nubin's ranking to start pretty much nailed as a high 3 star/low 4 star names and will be potentially a Top 5-10 name in state for the Class of 2019. Nubin will be a mid to upper level Big Ten recruit with a chance of drawing more regional and even some national level offers and interest this winter and spring.