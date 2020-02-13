Belskis steps down at Minooka

Minooka Hall of Fame head coach John Belskis tuned in his resignation on Wednesday and told the team on Wednesday night he was stepping away from the Indians football program. "I've had a lot of fun over these three past seasons in Minooka. We worked with a lot of great kids and coaches. I just hope they are able to keep the program moving in a positive direction." Belskis, who along with Hall of Fame coach Terry McCombs arrived in 2017 and led the Minooka football program to three straight IHSA state playoff appearances. McCombs was the Indians head coach in 2017 then stepped aside from the head coaching position. McCombs then served under Belskis in 2018 and 2019. The Minooka program under Belskis and McCombs posted a 27-7 record.