Belskis steps down at Minooka

Discussion in 'Edgy's Lost His Mind Free Football Board' started by EdgyTim, Feb 13, 2020 at 10:26 AM.

Post New Thread
  1. EdgyTim

    EdgyTim Well-Known Member
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 29, 2001
    Messages:
    28,093
    Likes Received:
    3,106
    Location:
    Channahon Illinois
    Minooka Hall of Fame head coach John Belskis tuned in his resignation on Wednesday and told the team on Wednesday night he was stepping away from the Indians football program.

    "I've had a lot of fun over these three past seasons in Minooka. We worked with a lot of great kids and coaches. I just hope they are able to keep the program moving in a positive direction."

    Belskis, who along with Hall of Fame coach Terry McCombs arrived in 2017 and led the Minooka football program to three straight IHSA state playoff appearances. McCombs was the Indians head coach in 2017 then stepped aside from the head coaching position. McCombs then served under Belskis in 2018 and 2019. The Minooka program under Belskis and McCombs posted a 27-7 record.
     
    1 EdgyTim, Feb 13, 2020 at 10:26 AM
  2. LakeCtyNewt

    LakeCtyNewt Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 13, 2002
    Messages:
    6,542
    Likes Received:
    2,071
    Wow stunning.
     
    2 LakeCtyNewt, Feb 13, 2020 at 11:40 AM
  3. epicbret

    epicbret Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 27, 2005
    Messages:
    24,552
    Likes Received:
    1,780
    Wow
     
    3 epicbret, Feb 13, 2020 at 11:51 AM
  4. USD24

    USD24 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 29, 2001
    Messages:
    3,663
    Likes Received:
    1,732
    Location:
    Joliet
    Edgy, is this a surprise or did you see this coming? Any idea on potential replacements?
     
    4 USD24, Feb 13, 2020 at 12:05 PM
  5. Wilmatucky

    Wilmatucky Well-Known Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Nov 1, 2017
    Messages:
    486
    Likes Received:
    256
    Location:
    Wilmington
    Everyone I talked to loved Belskis, I wonder if this will affect the morale of the kids. Was his goal just something short term, or did he have some type of external factors in his resignation.
     
    5 Wilmatucky, Feb 13, 2020 at 1:02 PM
  6. EdgyTim

    EdgyTim Well-Known Member
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 29, 2001
    Messages:
    28,093
    Likes Received:
    3,106
    Location:
    Channahon Illinois
    No surprise at all they both (Terry Mccombs and john) gave Minooka a 3 year agreement so...I’m guessing we will see john coaching closer to his home eventually

    my early guess is DC Matt Harding is the clubhouse leader
     
    6 EdgyTim, Feb 13, 2020 at 1:02 PM
    missingwalter likes this.
  7. Topiary

    Topiary Well-Known Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 9, 2001
    Messages:
    2,491
    Likes Received:
    421
    Kuska or Nye?
     
    6 Topiary, Feb 13, 2020 at 1:17 PM
  8. EdgyTim

    EdgyTim Well-Known Member
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    May 29, 2001
    Messages:
    28,093
    Likes Received:
    3,106
    Location:
    Channahon Illinois
    Again I’ve had issues with some specific coaches getting very tired of seeing their names attached to every open job Jokingly or not....so when those names keep getting dragged into something you have zero knowledge on...those post will disappear with zero explanation
     
    7 EdgyTim, Feb 13, 2020 at 2:23 PM
    Gene K. likes this.
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page