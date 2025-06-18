5 Thoughts from the Naperville North 7on7 Tuesday June 17th

Last night was my first visit to Naperville North, who host a weekly smaller 7on followed by a bigger one set towards the end of the month and will feature I believe 12 teams on Thursday June 26th starting at 1030AM. North has some major construction work going on it's track along with tearing up some additional practice fields (planning to turf some big additional areas for all sports) so the bigger events are restricted this year to the grass practice fields.



Last night featured



Naperville North

Neuqua Valley

LW West

DG South

Glenbard West

St Charles East

Lemont

West Aurora



My 5 Thoughts from Naperville North?



1. Will Naperville North have life after Jacob Bell? One of the bigger questions I had going in to this 7on7 and it just seemed strange not seeing Bell after the past 2-3 summers leading the Huskies. Naperville North no question doesn't have anyone near the caliber of Bell from an overall athlete/physical standpoint under center this summer......yet North also looked to have a few different solid quarterbacks including 2026 QB Josiah Nothacker who looks to be a pretty nice all around athlete who threw the ball pretty well and looks like a potential scrambler as well. North looks to have some nice receivers including senior TE Finn Bretag who's gotten bigger stronger from a season ago. Again North doesn't have a Jacob Bell but from what I saw here they should be able to move the ball in the air.



2. Glenbard West has a quarterback and a passing game in 2025- Glenbard West has added some new names from the transfer route led by 2027 QB AJ Rayford. Rayford, who started for Providence in 2024 showed flashes of good things last season and is yet another talented 2027 QB name to watch for 2025. Rayford was very comfortable in the Hitters play action passing game, was able to be very accurate and also showed off a really nice deep ball touch. I'll be honest here kids.....it's been some time since I saw GBW in any 7on7 show the ability to throw the football; along with generating some real excitement for the parents/fans in attendance. Glenbard West also added another former Providence name to watch in 2027 DB Jayden McMiller a speedy and twitchy athlete who will play corner for the Hitters defense and who also is capable to playing at receiver as well if needed.



3. West Aurora QB Mason Atkins is a Big 10 caliber quarterback- Mason Atkins committed to Ball State a while back and he is still very much locked in with the Cardinals. Yet with more and more commitment flips happening these days I would also not be stunned to see more and more Big 10 caliber schools take a closer look at this kid. Atkins has added good weight and strength this past off season, looks to be in the 6-foot-3/6-foot-4 215-220 range and Atkins can be equally effective in the pocket or using his better than you think speed to become as running threat if needed. Overall, Atkins just carries himself with poise and makes multiple reads and check downs look easy, and his calm demeanor and handle on the West offense is exceptional. Again remember this post in a month or so.. Mason Atkins I believe will wind up as a Big Ten quarterback.



4. Lincoln Way West is going to be pretty good in 2025- The Warriors and head coach Luke Lokanc are coming off a good season in 2024 and came oh so close of beating Class 7A runner up Batavia to finish with a 7-4 record. 2025 for the Warriors? West has two legit ballers in senior RB Jahan Abubakar (South Dakota) along with senior WR Chase Markowicz (Illinois State) and the remaining skills also looked good here including two quarterbacks who did some good things here. West is well coached and it's staff is loaded with talented assistant coaches who either have been head coaches in the past mixed in with some younger guys. West is still somewhat a younger school and program but this summer they look like a team and program ready for a next step or two. Again not sure on line play etc but from a skills and underwear football standpoint....West has some nice kids and good numbers and depth as well. Also Jahan Abubakar is a monster physically and he already looks college ready. He will end up becoming a big back for the Coyotes and could very well wind up as a high Power 4 potential portal kid in a year or two if things go according to plan.



5. So whats up with Lemont? Another big question I had here after seeing the Lemont Football Club (yes still no mascot and/or nickname) post back to back winning seasons but also seeing Lemont also eliminated in Round 1 in back to back years....again it's just not what we've come to expect from Lemont. So what gives? Again it's pretty hard to sort this all out in just one 7on7....also of note for Lemont and many other teams this summer..... Lemont has a tremendous baseball program and like many other schools has kids I'm sure juggling between 2-3 different sports in June. The Lemont Football Club looked just fine here and did some good things. I'm sure I'll see more of Lemont down the line this summer and the only real question I have is who ends up being those go to guys especially in the offensive skills department?